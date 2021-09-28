Two weeks ago, a book exposing behind the scenes of the hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has made headlines after one of the main characters had reportedly made the production set a toxic environment.

According to James Parriott, who worked as a producer on the show for years from 2005 until 2006 and returned in 2015 just before Patrick Dempsey's character Derek Shepherd was killed on the April 23, 2015 episode, told the author of "How to Save A Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy" Lynette Rice that his second stint on the show was all about keeping Patrick happy.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, needed "an OG to come in as sort of a showrunner for fourteen episodes."

James claims that there were HR issues and that Patrick Dempsey "was terrorizing the set," that cast members had PTSD with him.

"He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The network and studio came down and we had sessions with them."

During that time, it was safe for the producer to assume that Patrick was "done with the show" and didn't like the "inconvenience of coming in everyday and working."

He also admitted that Patrick and Shonda were constantly at each other's throats during those times.

What Ellen Pompeo Thinks of the Rumors About Patrick Dempsey

Ellen Pompeo is reportedly taking Patrick Dempsey's side following reports that he terrorized the set of the famous show.

In a new report by Woman's Day, Ellen, who played Dr. Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd's love interest on the show, believes that Patrick was a wonderful co-star.

An insider told the outlet that Ellen is "tired of rumors that she had problems with Patrick."

"She understands how words can be twisted, but she's furious that he's under attack when he gave so much for that show."

However, the source added that Patrick Dempsey may have gotten impatient towards the end of his run on the show and "so what? He was nothing but professional."

Though the report didn't come directly from the actress, Ellen Pompeo did defend her on-screen love interest on several occasions. Still, she stayed silent on the recent claims on the harassment.

Fans will have to wait if Ellen does comment on the recent claims on the new book about their top-rated show.



