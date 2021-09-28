"The Voice" fans are turning their backs on long-time coach Blake Shelton.

In the recent episode of the hit singing competition, the country singer defended new coach Ariana Grande after she claimed he envies her.

Gwen Stefani's husband was the only coach that didn't turn is chair for contestant Raquel Trinidad.

Blake encouraged the contestant to choose the 28-year-old "Thank U, Next" hitmaker over other coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

After sharing that he wanted to help the former Nickelodeon actress to be chosen as her coach, Blake said, "I don't want to see you end up with two coached that are jaded and have been here for a while."

He went on to argue, "They've proven season after season that they can't win."

The "Minimum Wage" singer's claims seemed to be understood by the contestant, because eventually, she chose to be part of Ariana Grande's team.

Though the singing hopeful was convinced by Blake's comments, viewers at home were annoyed with him, with some even called him petty.

One person wrote on Twitter, "I'm going to watch something else if I have to hear all of this nonsense coming from Blake. It's getting old!"

Another said it's just a Blake Shelton tactic, explaining, "Blake is trying not to get blocked by Ariana that's why he's sucking up to her."

Meanwhile, a third person said the real reason they're only watching "The Voice."

"Blake realizes the only reason a lot of us are watching #TheVoice this season is for Ari, right?"



READ ALSO: Lori Loughlin Hates Daughter Olivia Jade For Competing on 'DWTS?'

Blake Shelton Getting Fired After 21 Seasons?

Blake Shelton has been on the show since its inception in 2011. He is the only original coach still sitting in the famous red chair after all these years.

However, OK! magazine has recently reported that producers are looking to replace him after Ariana Grande joins the scene because they reportedly want "fresh" energy on the show.

A source told Radar online, "After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current. Blake is great but he is not in Ariana's league."

The article also stated that they want Blake to be replaced by artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

These people were reportedly hesitant to join the show before the "7 Rings" singer signed on.

But the story seems to be untrue, because the country singer sent the link to Ariana and said, "Thanks a lot Ari... Thanks a f---kin lot," in a screenshot shared by the brunette beauty on Friday.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Wasting Away On Purpose? TV Host Acting Irresponsibly Amid Health Issues [Details]