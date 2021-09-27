Olivia Jade Giannulli, one of the famous faces of the infamous College Admissions Scandal, joined "Dancing With the Stars" that shocked the entire US after almost a year of being MIA.

Though she slowly returned to her social media pages a few months ago, it seems like the scandal has been put in the backburner already because she, along with her sister and parents, appears to be getting their lives back on track.

Her famous parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have finally served their time in prison, paid the necessary damages, and have completed their community service.

But how does the former "When Calls the Heart" actress feel about Olivia Jade joining DWTS?

Life & Style claims that Lori has been trying to keep her family out of the spotlight following the scandal, but it's not going so well.

It has been revealed that her relationship with her eldest daughter is "more strained than ever" after joining the dancing competition show.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the mom-of-two isn't happy that the show is pushing her family back into the spotlight.

While Olivia Jade is out there, she and Mossimo are reportedly trying to keep a low profile as they move on from the past.

And they reportedly can't do it with Olivia going on national TV every week and continues to talk about the college admissions scandal.

Though the 21-year-old YouTuber didn't serve time as her parents did, she lost her massive brand deals and sponsorships over the scandal.

But now, she's ready to reclaim some of her fame, with the insider claiming Olivia Jade "doesn't seem to care what anyone thinks."

"She's hell-bent on getting her career back," they added.

Lori Loughlin Making A Big TV Comeback?

In another report by San Jose Mercury News, they claim that Lori Loughlin may also make a possible return to her role in "When Calls the Heart" after a Boston-based judge granted her a single week to do her week.

An insider told the outlet that she is reportedly looking forward to getting out of the country because she is allegedly offered a filming production project in Canada, which is assumed to be for Hallmark.

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade's Relationship Broken?

Gossip Cop has debunked the claims that Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin's relationship are on the rocks.

They are also saying that the Giannulli family is not laying low because they recently purchased a $13 million vacation home in Palm Desert, which gained much attention and criticism.

As for DWTS, the outlet reported that it's not like they will talk about the crimes committed by Olivia Jade on the show every Monday night.

For now, what remains unclear is if Lori will return to her Hallmark channel show or if she'll be starring in another one for the channel.

