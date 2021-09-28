Dolly Parton was banned from TikTok just hours after signing up for the app. With 4.4 million Instagram followers and 5.2 million Twitter followers, Dolly already has a strong and established social media presence. Joining TikTok should not be that impossible for her, isn't it? This is why, when users found out that she was "banned," many truly reacted violently on their social media, wondering what could have TikTok noticed that she had done wrong to boot her out.

On Sunday night, the 75-year-old popular US country singer-songwriter allegedly started her account @ItsDollyParton. It quickly garnered over 680,000 followers, which is a testimony of her popularity and fans' love for her.

However, when Dolly's newly-created account was suddenly banned, many of her admirers were left puzzled. She just posted her very first TikTok and no one could see what was wrong with it. As far as they could see, the singer was her jolly self and was just essentially excited to be in a new social media platform.

"Why hello, I guess I'm on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that it will be okay," Dolly could be heard saying in her short video, before singing.

"If I can do it, so can you ... I believe in you." The enigmatic icon was wearing a yellow top and yellow and blue patterned pants, which suited her quite well. As expected, the country singer Dolly was all smiles when she was greeting her fans.

Fans were baffled though because shortly after this, TikTok advised that the "account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations."

WIth no clarifications, puzzled fans went abuzz with what the violations could be. Some said the singer could not have done anything wrong and called for her account to be reinstated.

"WHY WAS DOLLY PARTON BANNED FROM TIKTOK?" screamed one disgruntled user.

"The number of trolls I've (and other creators) have reported on TikTok and somehow they choose to ban the pride of America, Dolly Parton," slammed another fan of the star, obviously irate with TikTok's banning policies.

Questions of "What did she do" and "why on her first day?" were repeated numerous times.

Soon after the conundrum however, the mystery was solved. It was revealed that the account had been suspended because it was a hoax account after all!

A member on the web posted a footage of Dolly from 2020 that she shot for her charity, with the post claiming to originate from from Dolly HQ. Obviously, none was the wiser. Apparently too, it just means there are so many who truly wants to see Parton having a TikTok account.

However, it is unclear whether the popular artist would create a legitimate TikTok account, particularly in light of the recent bogus offering. The '9 to 5' singer had a busy year, as she celebrated her 75th birthday in January and also helped support Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research tremendously.

In an interview with the Today show at the time, she revealed that she felt it was the right time for her to extend assistance. She donated a praiseworthy amount of $1 million (£731,000) to Vanderbilt University to develop the highly-effective vaccine.

