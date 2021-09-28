Numerous "Dancing With The Stars" fans noticed the Season 30 host, Tyra Banks, during her appearance on the show held on September 27, Monday.

The American television personality and model led the Monday night's episode with a "quite bizarre gown," as Daily Mail described, which made the fans compare her to a dinosaur that you can find from "Jurassic Park."

The 47-year-old posted her series of photos on Instagram and asked in the caption if her special fit with ruffles are "wings or a fan?" Banks further credited her dress designer, "Julian Mendez Couture," and styled by the company's creative directors Natalia Barzilai and Eric Archibald.

"West coast, turn on your TVs now to see me change into THIS! On ABC, baby,' Banks said on Instagram," she also added. Tyra Banks took over Dancing With the Stars after longtime host Tom Bergeron surprisingly left the show after 15 years.

Bergeron's co-host from Season 18 to Season 28, Erin Andrews also left the ABC program as they announced Banks would be hosting the show solo. The show also had to set back when Cheryl Burke revealed she got tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Dress For The Laughs

"Dancing With The Stars" fans gathered on social media where they dragged Banks' dinosaur look.

In case you can’t see it, here’s a live shot of @tyrabanks’s new outfit tonight #DWTS pic.twitter.com/L9dMqVmwFe — Darth Brooks (@ApatheticVol) September 28, 2021



The Sun also described her look by showing off her toned figure in the minidress, which also had a sleeve that hugged her curves, but fans still questioned her overall look and compared it as well to paper-made fans calling it "tacky."

@tyrabanks that fan dress is too tacky for @DancingABC . The show is not about YOU and your tacky wardrobe. Hate it. — MJ Green (@mjtrik22) September 28, 2021

READ ALSO: Britney Spears' Lawyers Detail' Horrifying and Unconscionable Invasion' of Singer's Privacy Committed by Dad

Avid watchers even brought photos of the said dinosaur that killed Newman in "Jurassic Park," noticing how it had a close resemblance to her fit.

Tyra Banks looking like she just killed Newman in Jurassic Park #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ry5anWgTaT — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) September 28, 2021



Another user shared a side-by-side snap of Banks and the dinosaur, asking, "Who wore it better?" More also called it such a meme-able photo.

Others added more side-by-side shots with Banks and the dilophosaurus and even said how she looked like she just left "Jurassic Park."

Could she look any more ridiculous?? You cannot tell me @DancingABC that she is not making a spectacle of herself!!! This is about celebrities and their DANCE partners!!!! Not Tyra Banks! pic.twitter.com/AMsQxkN0de — Kristen (@KrisAM910) September 28, 2021



Despite the comments, E! News reported that judgment from the public never bothered the TV personality, "She tunes out the noise and doesn't listen to social media critiques."

READ MORE: Angelina, The Weeknd Spotted Heading Home Together After Romantic Italian Dinner [REPORT]