Dave Chappelle is back again, now with his sixth comedy special for Netflix. Titled The Closer, Netflix has implied that this recorded standup routine will complete his body of work for their platform, a body they have titled "The Dave Chappelle Collection."

The Closer is set to premiere on October 5, but fans got a first look today with the release of a short trailer.

The trailer is short and doesn't give away much, but it seems the special will hit on similar themes to those always hit by Chappelle; namely, his irreverent and blunt brand of comedy. As he says at the start:

"Sometimes, the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember: I'm not saying it to be mean, I'm saying it because it's funny."

Chappelle is known for crossing lines and breaking boundaries with his provocative standup, from The Age of Spin to Sticks & Stones. Sometimes, as it did with the latter special, this tendency has landed him in hot water - the comedian received a lot of blowback last year for making jokes about the #MeToo movement and about trans people - but he seems to be impervious to any efforts to dethrone or 'cancel' him.

If anything, it seems Chappelle is now more recognized than ever. He won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2020, and he also just won an Emmy for Guest Comedy Actor for the episode of SNL he hosted.

If you're a huge Chappelle fan, next week is going to be huge for you. Not only is the special coming out on October 5; Chappelle is also releasing his "Untitled" documentary on October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl, so after you're finished watching The Closer on October 5th, you only have to wait two more days to read those reviews.