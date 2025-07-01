Production has officially begun on "The Devil Wears Prada 2," nearly two decades after the original film was released and became a cultural phenomenon.

The sequel marks the return of the beloved fashion industry satire that grossed $326 million worldwide and earned Meryl Streep an Academy Award nomination. All the original stars from the first installment are confirmed to reprise their role in the sequel: Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, per Variety.

Streep returns as the formidable Miranda Priestly, the ruthless editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, while Hathaway will once again portray Andy Sachs, the aspiring journalist who served as Miranda's assistant. Blunt returns as Emily Charlton, Miranda's other assistant, and Tucci reprises his role as Nigel Kipling, the magazine's art director.

The most significant new addition to the cast is Kenneth Branagh, who joins as Miranda Priestly's husband, according to Deadline. The Oscar-winning actor and director is known for his Shakespearean adaptations and recent work on Agatha Christie mysteries.

One notable absence from the sequel is Adrian Grenier, who played Andy's boyfriend Nate Cooper in the original film. Sources confirm that Grenier will not be reprising his role, effectively writing the character out of the continuing story.

David Frankel returns to direct the sequel, reuniting with the creative team that made the original such a success. Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, has also returned to pen the sequel.

The plot centers on Miranda Priestly as she navigates the declining world of traditional magazine publishing while facing off against Emily Charlton, who has now risen to become a high-powered executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with Runway.

20th Century Studios announced the production start with a teaser video featuring two red stilettos with pitchfork heels, doubling the iconic imagery from the original film's poster. The video included memorable quotes from the first movie, with Streep's Miranda declaring, "By all means, move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me."

The sequel is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Filming is taking place in New York and Italy.

The project comes at a particularly relevant time for the fashion publishing industry, as the sequel's themes about declining print media mirror real-world challenges facing traditional magazines.