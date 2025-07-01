ABC has officially renewed "The Bachelor" for its landmark 30th season, bringing stability to the long-running dating franchise after months of uncertainty.

The network announced that Scott Teti will serve as the new showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming season. Teti currently holds the same positions for "Bachelor in Paradise," having joined the franchise just six months ago in January when he was named to lead the spinoff series. Season 10 of "Bachelor in Paradise," his first as showrunner, premieres July 7 and will feature both traditional contestants and older participants from "The Golden Bachelor" franchise, per Deadline.

The renewal comes after significant behind-the-scenes turmoil that left the show's future in question. Former co-showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner departed in March following allegations of fostering a "toxic" and "hostile" work environment, which both have denied. Their exit, combined with the earlier departure of co-executive producers Michael Margolis and Keely Booth, created uncertainty about the franchise's direction.

The production delays also impacted ABC's scheduling decisions. The network notably excluded "The Bachelor" from its May upfront presentation while searching for new leadership, and broke with tradition by announcing there would be no new season of "The Bachelorette" this summer for the first time in nearly two decades.

Teti brings extensive reality television experience to his new role. He began his career as an editor before joining 51 Minds Entertainment, where he worked on early dating shows including "Flavor of Love" and "Rock of Love." He later served as showrunner for the first season of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" and executive produced various series including ABC's "Claim to Fame," Bravo's "Summer House," and multiple "Married at First Sight" spinoffs.

The 30th season of "The Bachelor" is expected to premiere in its traditional midseason window in January 2026, though ABC has not yet announced a specific date or revealed who will serve as the season's lead. The show is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, and it remains unclear whether Teti will continue to oversee both "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" simultaneously.