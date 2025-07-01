Vin Diesel Slammed After Teasing Paul Walker's 'Return' in 'Fast 11': 'Making Money Off Of Your Dead Friend Seems Wrong'
Vin Diesel is drawing heavy criticism after teasing that his "Fast & Furious" character Dominic Toretto will reunite with Brian O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, in the franchise's upcoming 11th installment, due in theaters April 2027.
During an appearance at FuelFest in Pomona, California, the 57-year-old actor laid out his "three conditions" for returning to the franchise, one of which included bringing Brian back. "First, is to bring the franchise back to LA," Diesel told the crowd. "The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing. The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner."
Some argued the character deserved a fitting end to the story, while others felt it disrespectful to Walker's legacy and memory. As with any complex issue surrounding death and legacy, opinions varied widely in the lively online discourse that followed the controversial announcement.
'Let Him Rest'
The idea of using CGI to resurrect Brian O'Conner didn't sit well with many longtime fans of the franchise.
According to one user:
Another wrote:
Others also had these to say:
In "Fast & Furious 7," Walker's character was written off with a sendoff widely considered respectful and emotionally effective.
Weta Digital created a digital likeness of Walker for the film using archival footage and performances by his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, as well as body double John Brotherton.
At FuelFest, Diesel appeared alongside Cody Walker and Paul's mother, Cheryl Walker, adding another layer to the controversy.
Read more: Vin Diesel Calls Out Dwayne Johnson Again After Golden Globes Drama -- This Time on Instagram
Family Ties and Public Opinion
Some fans argued that if Walker's family supports the creative choice, the backlash may be overblown.
According to one post:
Another said:
Others disagreed, insisting that the franchise should have ended years ago:
Diesel has long spoken publicly about his close relationship with Walker, even naming his daughter Pauline in the actor's honor. But this latest move has some fans accusing Diesel of exploiting that bond for box office success.
Walker died in 2013 after a fatal car crash in Santa Clarita. He was only 40 years old.
As for "Fast & Furious 11," Universal Pictures has not yet commented on the nature of Brian O'Conner's involvement or whether CGI or AI will be used again.