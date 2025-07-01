Vin Diesel is drawing heavy criticism after teasing that his "Fast & Furious" character Dominic Toretto will reunite with Brian O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, in the franchise's upcoming 11th installment, due in theaters April 2027.

During an appearance at FuelFest in Pomona, California, the 57-year-old actor laid out his "three conditions" for returning to the franchise, one of which included bringing Brian back. "First, is to bring the franchise back to LA," Diesel told the crowd. "The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing. The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner."

Some argued the character deserved a fitting end to the story, while others felt it disrespectful to Walker's legacy and memory. As with any complex issue surrounding death and legacy, opinions varied widely in the lively online discourse that followed the controversial announcement.

'Let Him Rest'

The idea of using CGI to resurrect Brian O'Conner didn't sit well with many longtime fans of the franchise.

Using AI or CGI to use a dead person's likeness is weird and gross idc

Making money off of your dead friend seems wrong. Very wrong. Especially if they actually use his likeness as a cgi uncanny valley face replacement. If you're going to bring him back recast the character entirely

vin diesel committing digital exhumation in the year of our lord 2025 should've been on my bingo card because he's that fucking awful.



just ask dwayne johnson — pie (@pgplumsparkle) June 29, 2025

Some characters should be remembered, not re-rendered.

In "Fast & Furious 7," Walker's character was written off with a sendoff widely considered respectful and emotionally effective.

Weta Digital created a digital likeness of Walker for the film using archival footage and performances by his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, as well as body double John Brotherton.

At FuelFest, Diesel appeared alongside Cody Walker and Paul's mother, Cheryl Walker, adding another layer to the controversy.

Family Ties and Public Opinion

Some fans argued that if Walker's family supports the creative choice, the backlash may be overblown.

As long as the family is ok with it, I can't wait to see Brian again, hopefully his brothers play him again rather than CGI, they could also use more unused archival footage from previous films. The plot will be interesting considering how Fast X ended.

I'm not against this as long as it's something tasteful. Just have him appear at the cookout at the end of the movie, just something respectful.

Others disagreed, insisting that the franchise should have ended years ago:

No, just no. This would be beyond reprehensible almost evil, tbh. They gave him such a perfect ending in the franchise. Why would they ruin that and disrespect him for some extra money? I am so disappointed in Vin Diesel.

Diesel has long spoken publicly about his close relationship with Walker, even naming his daughter Pauline in the actor's honor. But this latest move has some fans accusing Diesel of exploiting that bond for box office success.

Walker died in 2013 after a fatal car crash in Santa Clarita. He was only 40 years old.

As for "Fast & Furious 11," Universal Pictures has not yet commented on the nature of Brian O'Conner's involvement or whether CGI or AI will be used again.