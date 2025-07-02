Jennifer Aniston has signed on to star in and executive produce a new Apple TV+ series adaptation of "iCarly" alum Jennette McCurdy's bestselling memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died."

The "Friends" star will portray the narcissistic mother in the 10-episode dramedy, marking another collaboration between Aniston and Apple TV+ following her Emmy-winning role in "The Morning Show."

McCurdy will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside film producer Ari Katcher, who previously worked on "Ramy" and the "Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show." The pair co-wrote the series adaptation, which will center on "the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kids' show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as 'a starlet's mother,'" according to Apple's statement.

The former child star's 2022 memoir became an instant New York Times bestseller, spending over 80 weeks on the bestseller list and selling more than 3 million copies. The book details her harrowing childhood as a child actor on Nickelodeon's "iCarly" show, where she portrayed Sam Puckett from 2007 to 2012, and later starred in the spinoff "Sam & Cat" opposite Ariana Grande.

The memoir recounts McCurdy's experience of being "emotionally, mentally, and physically abused" by her mother, Debra, throughout her childhood. The mother allegedly forced her daughter into show business when she was only six years old, implementing strict "calorie restriction" diets, controlling her finances, and even showering with her until age 16. McCurdy's mother died of cancer in September 2013 at age 56 after a 17-year battle with breast cancer that had spread to her brain.

The title reflects McCurdy's complex feelings about her liberation following her mother's death. In 2022, she said that writing the book was therapeutic and allowed her to finally miss her mother without the complicated grief of anger. McCurdy explained she felt compelled to share her story because she believed it was "worth sharing" and could help readers heal from their own difficult childhoods.

The casting of Aniston has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some praising it as a potential career-defining role while others question whether she's right for the part. One fan wrote online that it "could be the role of her lifetime for her bc she is stuck at that Rachel Green phase for eternity ever since Friends ended," while others predicted the performance could earn Aniston a Golden Globe.

The series joins Apple TV+'s growing slate of original content, with McCurdy previously saying that she was "touched by how much the emotional thrust of the story has connected with people." The show will explore what Apple describes as the important and complicated relational dynamic between McCurdy and her mother.