Netflix's biggest hit to date, "Squid Game" is once again making news due to new unsettling facts regarding its creation. Youngmi Mayer, a comedian and fluent Korean speaker, took to social media this week to criticize the show's terrible Korean-English translation job.

This is not something he can take lightly since the the show is the streaming platform's No. 1 series. The show, which is set in South Korea, portrays hundreds of cash-strapped individuals competing in a tournament of deadly children's games and riddles, with one outstanding final competitor destined to win life-changing wealth.

According to Mayer, the fact that the actors originate from a variety of disadvantaged and otherwise low-income backgrounds is crucial to the nuance of the translation, but this is entirely overlooked in the English version of the show.

In a tweet with more than 78,000 likes on Thursday, Mayer uploaded a TikTok video stating "if you don't understand Korean you didn't really watch the same show."

Mayer claimed her interaction with the "gangster" character Han Mi-nyeo (played by Kim Joo-Ryoung) "constantly gets bungled," adding that "she cusses a lot and it becomes extremely sanitized." She says [in Korean], 'What are you looking at?' It's turned into, 'Go away [in subtitles],' " she noted in a video initially posted to TikTok and reshared via Twitter. "Which might seem arbitrary ... You're missing a lot of this character and what she stands for."

not to sound snobby but i’m fluent in korean and i watched squid game with english subtitles and if you don’t understand korean you didn’t really watch the same show. translation was so bad. the dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) September 30, 2021

People are tuning in to Mayer's explanation, given how her revelation is now amassing more than 4 million views between the two sites.

At another point, Mi-nyeo is quoted in subtitles as saying, "I'm not a genius, but I can work it out," according to Mayer. "What she actually said was, 'I am very smart - I just never got a chance to study.' That is a huge trope in Korean media: The poor person that's smart and clever and just isn't wealthy. That's a huge part of her character," Mayer said. "The [original Korean] writers, all they want you to know about her is that. It seems so small, but it's the character's entire purpose for being in the f - - kin' show!"

Mayer was later quick to defend translators on Twitter though, explaining her gripe is not truly against these honest workers. "Translators are underpaid and overworked and it's not their fault. it's the fault of producers who don't appreciate the art," she said.

It's not just Mayer though. One fan had complained about the same thing a few days prior. Who wrote this caption I just want to talk about how f - - king wrong this translation is," vented storyboard artist Andrew Minghee Kim. A screenshot from "Squid Game" attached to the tweet depicts one of the show's characters on the phone with his mother as she tells him, "I'm just worried that you might get me, you know, something that's really way too expensive." Kim argued, in Mayer's thread, that the line should have been something closer to, "You don't need to buy me anything just take care of yourself."

The #SquidGame hashtag has over 19 billion tagged videos on TikTok alone, which is just the latest issue to surface from the show's Sept. 17 premiere. The show's fast success caused a South Korean internet provider to sue Netflix for causing an increase in traffic in the nation, the advantages of which are purportedly perceived solely by Netflix and not the business enabling the show's transmission.

Last week, news surfaced that a South Korean company owner had received hundreds of calls and messages because the writers and producers of the popular program had used a genuine phone number in a number of episodes. Netflix and Cyron Pictures have both said that they are working on a solution.

