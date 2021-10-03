Adele and Rich Paul previously made headlines after being spotted numerous times together, suggesting that their relationship is getting stronger, but is it true that they're tying the knot soon despite dating each other for a few months?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the "Rumor Has It" singer is rushing to marry the famous sports agent. Adele was reportedly sporting a diamond ring, hinting that they were already engaged.

An insider revealed that things between the couple "have been moving really quickly," and they're currently planning their special day.

In addition, Adele is reportedly checking on her friends' availability for an engagement party, but the insider insists that the two are ready to head to the altar soon.

The source added that Adele and Paul had already written their wedding vows. The singer is planning to invite all of her closest Hollywood friends. "It will be quite an eclectic group," the insider dishes.

Aside from the information mentioned above, the source believes that their planning to exchange vows in Paul's lavish mansion in Beverly Hills; however, Adele reportedly has plans of her own, and she wants to get married in a place like the Downtown Abbey castle, which is "quintessentially British" for her.

Adele and Paul also came up with "sweet inscriptions" to put on the inside of their wedding rings.

Furthermore, the couple reportedly does not care about their wedding location as long as they're going to spend their lives with each other. "Adele just can't wait to marry Rich," the insider added.

Adele, Rich Paul's Wedding Rumors Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the issue saying the couple is taking things slow.

Adele and her rumored boyfriend recently went Instagram official after the former posted a photo of them together.

In addition, the sports agent previously mentioned that he was just "hanging out" with an unnamed singer; however, he clarified that he's not dating anyone.

Aside from Paul's statement, Adele just recently finalized her divorce from her ex Simon Konecki, and the outlet suggests that she's not rushing to another marriage soon. Fans also think that Adele is also planning to release an album this year, meaning her schedule is too busy to get married.

Adele was first spotted with Paul in July when they attended an NBA game sending the public into a wild frenzy, speculating whether they have a relationship or not.

