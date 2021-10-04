A leaked 911 call suggested that a witness indeed spotted Brian Laundrie weeks after he first went missing.

New York Post uploaded on its site the exclusive 911 call made by a hiker on the Appalachian Trail who claimed to have spoken with Laundrie.

Florida-based engineer Dennis Davis called the hotline and told the Haywood County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office that he indeed met the missing fugitive. He also assured that the man was indeed Laundrie based on the photos he saw online and the audio file shared by Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter.

"I'll meet somebody out there if they want to," the 53-year-old hiker said. "I'm telling you, it was him."

Davis added that the man he thought to be Laundrie was acting funny and "talking wild," seemingly hints that he lost his mind.

He also told the dispatcher that the man was driving a white pickup truck when he bumped into him on the trail. Although he was not 100 percent sure of the vehicle's model, he believed it was a newer truck.

What Happened During Encounter With Brian Laundrie?

Davis shared to the 911 dispatcher what he told several news outlets this week.

According to the engineer, he was making a U-turn in the road when someone flashed his lights. When he turned around, he saw a man waving his arm as if he asked him to stop and talk to him.

When the hiker did, the man who he believed to be Laundrie reportedly began talking wild.

"He said that his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her, and he was asking me how to get to California," he detailed.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Lost His Mind? Gabby Petito's Fiance Tells 'Creepy' Things To Witness While On Run

When Davis suggested taking the highway, the man declined to drive away from I-40 and continued driving on the trail instead.

Although the dispatcher told him she would report the incident to her sergeant, Davis reportedly did not receive any feedback from authorities nor the FBI.

However, Fox News noted on Monday that he received a call from the sheriff's office on Sunday and informed him about a dispatched deputy to the area 12 hours after his call.

Although the responders spotted idle vehicles on the scene, they eventually confirmed that those were hikers' vehicles.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Still Not Found? Netizens Feel 'He Will Get Away With This' Because of Heartbreaking Reason