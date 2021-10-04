Damian Lewis left the Showtime series "Billions" after years of playing the titular role of Bobby Axelrod.

Lewis shared the heartbreaking and shocking news on his Twitter account, saying he will no longer be part of the series Season 6 and Season Finale.

"Thank you Billions thank you. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with.." he wrote. "I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job.... Love."

He also sat for an interview with The New York Times (via Daily Mail), noting that he has an opportunity to return. However, he no longer has plans on taking the chance anytime soon.

While he did not personally disclose the reason behind his exit, "Billions" showrunner seemingly hinted that the actor's decision may have something to do with his wife's death.

During the filming of Lewis' final episodes remotely, Brian Koppelman reportedly could not ask him to return to America after Helen's death. Although Lewis still managed to return to work on "Billions" in July, things seemingly changed months after.

The showrunner respected Lewis' decision and thanked him for the work and sacrifices he did to collaborate with them.

Damian Lewis Lost Helen McCrory

Lewis lost the love of his life in April, and Helen McCrory reportedly told him to find love again two weeks after her death.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he revealed that McCrory told him and their two children - Manon and Gulliver - that she wanted the actor to have girlfriends after her death.

"Only a couple of weeks ago she said to us from her bed, 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn't possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get though the funeral without snogging someone," he went on.

Lewis noted how heartbreaking it is to think that his wife left their children "too early." On the brighter side, he looked at the tragic event to prepare the children for life after teaching them to be courageous.

McCrory famously played the role of Polly in "Peaky Blinders" and Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" franchise. The actress, unfortunately, died peacefully in their home months ago.

While Lewis will no longer be part of the "Billions" franchise, the team confirmed that they will continue filming the sixth and final season.

