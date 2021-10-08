Food Network mainstay, Bobby Flay is parting ways with the network at the end of the year. Following a fall through of contract negotiations, where both sides couldn't come to an agreement, Flay is leaving Food Network, despite being an integral part of their programming since the network has been on air in 1994.

According to Variety, Flay's WME representatives have declined to comment on the situation that's sure to leave longtime Food Network viewers shocked, citing a policy of not speaking on active negotiations. The chef has been led a number of Food Network programming starting with 1996 "Grillin' and Chillin'" to more recent entries, such as "Beat Bobby Flay" and "The Flay List."

Food Network, which is owned by Discovery, entered the streaming landscape with the Discovery+ launch in January 2021. Because of this, popular Food Network personalities have had to readjust to new conditions, often through contract negotiations. With a pre-existing fan base, superstar chefs, like Bobby Flay, have the opportunity to leverage their appeal for better contract terms. Most recently, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Guy Fieri had signed an exclusive deal with Food Network that secured him a salary in high eight figures in exchange for staying at the network through 2024.

