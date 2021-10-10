Dog the Bounty Hunter claims Brian would have no qualms betraying own parents. If Mom and Dad are truly helping him evade the authorities for weeks now, they will eventually be arrested as well. Brian, if he got caught, would have no probelms in dropping his own parents to save his own skin.

"You know what these guys do when they get caught? They got authors that come to them in prison and go, 'Listen, you're all done, and you need commissary money. You're going to tell us what really happened, we're going to write your autobiography,'" Dog the Bounty Hunter explained.

"And 99.9% of these criminals, tell the truth. 'Oh, mom and dad helped me out, but I made them.'" Dog continued, "He's gonna rat off Mom and Dad. If he's going to kill his girlfriend, who he loves - he's going to tell on mom and dad," Dog further said,

He warned that simply giving him food would land his parents in serious legal problems, and the FBI would be quick to take action if they received any assistance.

"You don't know if he's standing in the park across the street or behind the golf course," he added. "But if you're sending someone to take him some clothes and food. Pretty soon, the lies come back to bite you."

He even painted a scenario for the parents to imagine. "Excuse me, Mr. Chris, but we have a United States warrant for your arrest,'" Dog the Bounter said the police will say when they come knocking one day. "And if they don't find him in a couple of days, that's exactly what the feds are going to do," he added.

The reality star also made the claim that Brian's parents "must have some good friends" for them to allegedly hide and help their son while so authorities are hard at work to locate him.

"I've never heard of the police departments, and I'm sure it wasn't the FBI that take the father on the ride-along. They must have some good friends," he surmised.

Radar previously revealed that after Brian's ex-girlfriend Gabby Petitio vanished, he tried to use an "authorized" credit card. The FBI filed a warrant for Brian's arrest, and Dog joined the manhunt last month.

In the days after Dog's involvement in the hunt, he had received several leads, including details concerning Laundrie's camping vacation with his parents just days before he went missing.

Dog may be able to track down Brian if he has a bounty hunter or private investigator license, however other experienced bounty hunters argue that Dog lacks these licenses and so cannot make an arrest in Florida for Brian. If he did, he might be arrested on abduction charges and suffer serious consequences.

A week after returning home alone from his cross-country journey, Brian still refused to discuss about his ex-absence. girlfriend's In addition, he engaged a lawyer right once to help him with his correspondence.

Parents of Brian said he went on a solo trek in the Carlton Reserve on September 13 and never returned. Gabby's corpse was discovered not long after he was reported missing in Wyoming, near the location where he and the girl had supposedly gone camping together.

Gabby's death was ruled a murder following an autopsy.

Only Brian was identified as a "person of interest" in connection with Gabby's death, and the hunt is still on.

