Was Dog the Bounty Hunter evading his own crimes by focusing on the Brian Laundrie case? Recent reports claimed that he's slapped with some lawsuits, and some Twitter users claimed this must be the real reason why he's so suddenly hands-on during this manhunt for Gabby Petito's fiance. Some said he could not really do anything -like arrest Brian if he sees him.

During his quest for Brian Laundrie in Florida, Dog the Bounty Hunter was reportedly served with a $1.3 million lawsuit accusing him of "racist and homophobic behavior."

According to The Sun, a photo of the reality TV star getting court paperwork accusing him of breach of contract in connection with his canceled show "Dog Unleashed" was released.

According to the suit, the 68-year-old - whose actual name is Duane Chapman - was dismissed off the program following racial rants and using an illegal Taser to bully his way into someone's house during a shoot in Virginia.

According to the publication, Chapman, who was also accused of using homophobic slang, has categorically refuted the allegations.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Pained By 'Black and White' Royal Snub, Had to Blink Fast To Avoid Crying, Book Says

"Dog Unleashed" was terminated before it ever aired due to racist and homophobic statements made by the actor "as well as unlawful activities while production," according to a statement released by the producers earlier this year.

What makes the cases seem credible is his daughter's own allegations. Bonnie Chapman, the reality hunter's daughter, has accused him of racism, homophobia, and adultery on her late mother, Beth. Cecily Chapman, another of his daughters, has described his high-profile search for Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fugitive lover, as a "publicity stunt."

Chapman has told Page Six, "Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation."

According to the Sun, Unleashed Entertainment CEO Michael Donovan stated that "Dog Unleashed" was terminated due to "activities done by Mr. Chapman during the show's production that break contractual obligations." According to the publication, Donovan is suing Chapman for slander.

Based on the state court filings acquired by the site, "Defendant is a disgraced reality TV star who was fired by Plaintiff after his company discovered that the Defendant had used racial epithets to attack Black teenage Black Lives Matter Activists."

Given all these, Twitter uses now claimed this must be the true reason why Dog the Bounty Hunter is being so focused on the Brian Laundrie case like no other.

This explains his timely effort to direct attention on the Brian Laundrie manhunt. 🤔

Dog the Bounty Hunter hit with $1.3M suit accusing him of 'racist and homophobic behavior': report https://t.co/JJd3o8jtWA via @nypost — KryszPfizer2Shot💉💉 (@edwood_k) October 8, 2021

Some said it's problematic that Dog the Bounty is the one heading most of the search, because he cannot really arrest him.

If Dog The Bounty Hunter finds #BrianLaundrie he wouldn't be able to arrest or detain him or he'd run the risk of being charged with kidnapping. Dog isn't actually licensed as a bounty hunter or private investigator in FL, or any other state. #GabbyPetito https://t.co/pS5LJZP05s — Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) October 8, 2021

Dog The Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, cannot arrest or hold anyone against their will after his 1976 murder conviction or he risks charges of kidnapping in 1976. pic.twitter.com/zkmOwyHG1Z — 🕵️ (@IntelCube) October 8, 2021

ALSO READ: Madonna 'Cringeworthy?' Fans Defend Icon Over 'Shameless' Behavior During Jimmy Fallon Interview