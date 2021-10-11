Tom Cruise is one of the notable celebrities who are known for their faces. The actor managed to look young despite being a year away from his 60s. However, fans are reportedly bullying him now as he's starting to feel the signs of aging because of his puffy face; how true is this?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, Cruise's appearance is starting to change drastically. The actor was reportedly spotted filming a parachute stunt where he waved to onlookers watching. An insider noticed that his face appeared to be "chunky" and "swollen."

As the actor has maintained his physique over the past years, the source says he "appears to be slipping now."

The reason behind his aging is the stressful production of his recent film. Cruise is reportedly "overworked" and "exhausted" while filming the movie.

The latest installment of "Mission Impossible" is said to have taken him away from his daily routines, especially his diet.

Cruise has reportedly been "eating out a lot," and salty food causes him to be "puffy."

Tom Cruise Weight Gain Issue Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying the parachute outfit that the magazine is talking about is baggy, causing his appearance to look bigger.

In addition, he's wearing a round helmet, making his face shape appear different. The outlet also pointed out that Cruise looks precisely the same as he did over the past years without the stunt outfit.

Furthermore, Cruise has been training drastically whenever he does stunts for films.

Previous Reports About Tom Cruise's Appearance

This is not the first time a report, similar to the one mentioned above, circulated online.

In a report published by the National Enquirer, the actor is reportedly doing his best to maintain his youthful-looking appearance by doing a dire and lengthy skincare routine.

The actor reportedly wakes up at 4:30 a.m. every day to spend 30 minutes on a skincare routine. Cruise starts by dumping his face in ice water for 60 seconds and using several products, including eye cream, toner, serum, moisturizer, and more.

Modern beauty gadgets also come in hand as the actor reportedly owns an LED mask.

Following this, the report was also debunked as his routine isn't "objectionable." The report's claims were also slammed for their baseless speculations, and the sources aren't reliable.

