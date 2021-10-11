Kim Kardashian has a few new tricks up her sleeve as she showcased her secret singing ability during her visit to "Saturday Night Live."

Netizens can't stop talking about the latest episode of SNL because of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star. An article from People reported that the late-night show had released an unaired scene with Kim belting out some tunes.

The skit involved fellow cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang, who completed the pop musical group "Glitter Revolution" and the SKIMS founder. The trio pretended to audition for an advertising contract with Costco, which made the audience burst out laughing.

According to the publication, all three members dressed up head-to-toe in matching pink outfits as they performed their song and dance routines that were clearly "inspired by the mega retailer's popular merchandise and restaurant."

Kim Kardashian Is Funny

The businesswoman wasn't scared to get into character as she came out wearing a blonde wig, addressing the viewers by saying, "Hey, all you corporate freaks!"

The "SKIMS" founder then proceeded to call out her family members- specifically Kris Jenner's long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble. "One thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one," the starlet paused as she delivered the punchline, "So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey."

Unexpectedly, the Kardashian also brought up her children's father and the man she once considered the love of her life- Kanye West.

"When I divorced [Kanye], you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there's one thing that I always strive to be, it's genuine," said the billionaire.

READ ALSO: Oliver Tree Accused of 'Disrespecting' Late SHINee Jonghyun Over a Resurfaced Edited Photo to Promote His Album

Kim Makes Kris Jenner Proud

Before ending her segment, the mother of four decided to give "Kanye and the rest of my family" a shout-out for their excellent sportsmanship and for taking her jokes lightly.

According to the Independent, Khloe Kardashian was also present during the pre-recording of the episode and made a cameo in some parts. The Kardashian's Momager also made her presence known during and before the show aired. She dedicated a separate Instagram post and story declaring how proud she was of her daughter.

"[Kim] absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand-up gigs in the world!!!!" Jenner had captioned the post.



READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Seeks Help From THIS 'Very Famous Name' Ahead of SNL Hosting?