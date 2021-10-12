Meghan Markle is out as a member of the British royal family, but it doesn't mean she can't become a Queen elsewhere.

After moving to the US to live a financially independent life from the British monarchy, the 40-year-old couldn't attend several red-carpet events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She also has just given birth to her second child in June.

But a royal insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has her plans for her and her husband, Prince Harry's, future in Hollywood, which would entail several high-profile red-carpet events.

Unfortunately, this doesn't come cheap at all.

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an estimated joint net worth of $!0 million.

In May 2019, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly worth between $25 and $40 million.

Meghan Markle's Big Comeback

After giving birth to Lilibet Diana in June and the lifting of restrictions in the US as they go on with their lives amid the pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a three-day visit to New York City in September as they made their first joint public engagement since the birth of their daughter.

An insider suggests that it only shows the "Suits" star's signal that she is "ready for her comeback" in the limelight.

An insider revealed that she would put her plans into motion, where money is no object, to impress at massive high-profile events such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars for next year's awards season.

Kate Middleton Trigger

But this comes after Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton stole the show at the premiere of "No Time To Die" last month.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a shiny and shimmering gold cape gown that immediately received praises from watchers.

Even the movie star, Daniel Craig, told the royal, "You look jolly lovely!" But after Kate's success in stealing the show, Meghan Markle reportedly now thinks that it's now her time.

She is reportedly determined to get the same reaction once she attends those kinds of events.

An insider revealed to Heat World, "It was pretty galling for Harry and Meghan to see the overwhelming reaction to Kate and her movie star dress."

They went on to say, "Meghan knows if she'd had the audacity to wear such a show-stealing outfit she'd have been destroyed for it."

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle Wore Out-of-Season and Bulky Clothing During NYC Trip Because of THIS?

Meghan Markle Superstar

The insider suggested that the Duchess of Sussex also wants to be seen as a "superstar" in the US; after all, she's not a high-profile royal family member anymore.

They added how the Sussexes expected they'd get to attend big parties and be invited to exclusive events because they wanted to be seen as "superstars."

And now that the pandemic is not going to stop them anymore, the source added, "Meghan really wants to go to all the big parties and events they are invited to and show that Hollywood side to her - although her charity work is what she's now known for, there's no reason she can't do both."

Additionally, Meghan's glam team to perfect her master plan would reportedly cost her about $1 million, and she thinks that the sum will be worth it.

Per the source, she will hire top stylists, makeup artists and wear designer outfits and expensive jewelry.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton Channel Princess Diana On How To 'Stay Relevant' By Doing THIS