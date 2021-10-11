Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on the red-carpet premiere for the latest "James Bond" installment, "No Time to Die."

It marked the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a grand event with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

It took place on Sept. 28, and Kate's dress was a shimmering Jenny Packham golden cape gown that immediately received praises from royal watchers.

The dress even got a positive response from "James Bond" star Daniel Craig.

While attending events that usually occur at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Prince William and Kate, who have been married for about ten years, were seen holding hands.

It was not usually seen from them or any other royal family couples because it was a breach of protocol.

The red-carpet event was the final installment that would star Daniel, who also met with the royals and mingled with other celebrities and A-listers.

The Cambridges, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, interacted with Daniel's "No Time to Die" co-stars, a moment that was put into the spotlight as Prince William and Kate also seemed to breach the protocol by mingling with "everyday household celebrities."

Prince William and Kate Middleton Copies Princess Diana's Actions

But according to modern British history professor Laura Mayhall, the actions of the royals only channeled Prince William's late mom, Princess Diana.

She explained to Express UK, "The comment that William and Kate are deviating from royal protocol by hobnobbing with celebrities seems to suggest that royalty exists in a sphere outside of celebrity, which hasn't been the case since the early 20th century."

Like Edward VIII and Princess Margaret, the royals' family members were widely viewed as celebrities, especially in the American press.

But it was the late Princess of Wales that was "the epitome of the celebrity royal."

The expert added, "Think of her dancing with John Travolta at the White House, for example."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Planning To Host Alternative 'Jubilee' Celebrations After Queen, Palace Snub

The Reason for Channeling Princess Diana

Laura also said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's action invoke "Diana's ease with ordinary people (as if celebrities are ordinary), an ease which Charles and Camilla lack."

She also claimed that Princess Diana brought popularity to the British royal family and even described her as a "force to be reckoned with."

"You could argue that the royal family was more popular with the public than it had been for decades during Diana's marriage to Charles precisely because she fulfilled an emotional as well as royal role."

According to Laura, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also changing the monarchy's image by incorporating Princess Diana's actions in a move that shouldn't be surprising, which would also allow the royals to "remain relevant."

"It shouldn't be surprising that Kate and William are following in Diana's footsteps. To remain relevant, the royal family has to engage with the preoccupations of its public."

READ MORE: Prince Charles' 'Slimming Down Monarchy' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Part Of It?