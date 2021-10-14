Is Prince Charles officially becoming King ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration?

Prince Charles, the current first reserved to the British throne, has been waiting for his turn to rule over the monarchy for a long time. He became the longest heir-apparent, as of January 14, beating his great-great-grandfather Edward VII.

The longevity of his wait caused royal fans to question whether he would still be given a chance to become King. The answer remained unknown in the past months, but he seemingly stepped up as the new King already because of his recent move.

Prince Charles Officially King?

Following Megxit, Prince Charles notably applied a dramatic transformation to the firm. A royal columnist said that this change reportedly serves as a great leap before he accedes to the throne.

For what it's worth, the 72-year-old royal recently appeared in an interview with the BBC and offered sympathy to those devastated by climate anxiety. As the future King, Prince Charles showed what a great leader should be, and The New Zealand Herald's Daniela Elser said that something "crystallized" for her after watching the talk.

"The royal family is in the midst of a stealthy rebirth, from plaque-unveiling professionals adept at making small talk with pensioners to engaged, dynamic leaders on issues including climate change, sexual assault and mental health," she described.

Amid all those things, Prince Charles rescued the monarchy and offered a bright side for all. Without seeking the help of press releases or the usual royal salutes, the Prince of Wales unveiled a thrilling new version of what the monarchy stores for everyone in the future.

Elser also described how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who abruptly left the royal family, "prematurely" cut themselves off from the monarchy's better and more sustainable version.

It is by far the best thing Prince Charles did before becoming King. For what it's worth, he has been losing supporters over his desire to slim down the monarchy. The Prince of Wales publicly opened up about his plan to slim down the monarchy once he takes over the throne.

He reportedly wants to highlight the works of those closer to the throne. That list includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

