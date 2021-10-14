More "The Talk" drama is being learned this week.

As previously reported, three major exits were finalized this year - Sharon Osbourne, Elaine Welteroth, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Because of these, they brought in new hosts, with Natalie Morales expected to spice up the chat fest.

While fans are excited to watch Morales in action as she talks about her opinions, insiders revealed that not everyone is happy she is now part of the show.

In particular, the OG "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood was reportedly blindsided by the former NBC News broadcaster's hiring on the CBS show.

An insider revealed to The Sun that Underwood "felt she should have been consulted and kept in the loop out of respect for her seniority on the show."

Additionally, there is so much drama surrounding the new host and so much publicity and airtime devoted to Morales joining "The Talk."

It is reportedly rubbing Underwood the wrong way that her co-hosts are given more airtime and being in the spotlight more than her.

"The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots doesn't only have this show but is also part of "Dancing With the Stars."

Per the source, Kloots is getting loads of attention, making Underwood feel like she doesn't get the attention she desires.

"Sheryl feels she isn't getting credit for being the glue that holds the show together."

Meanwhile, Natalie Morales reportedly has a significant role to play while being part of "The Talk," because according to the outlet's source, she was a "clear choice for moderator," which is said to be a "coveted spot" for any talk show host.

Sheryl Underwood allegedly really wants to get that role; after all, it will be the main part of the show.

However, Morales is a "much bigger name and has earned to be the lead" because she "brings gravitas, experience and her following from her years at NBC."

With the big names out of the show like Osbourne as ratings declined in the past few months, the source revealed that everybody is hoping Morales will be the one to help improve the show's ratings.

Sharon Osbourne's Accusations

This was the second time Sheryl Underwood was put in the spotlight this week, as former "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne revealed some incriminating details about the show and Underwood.

She claimed that producers ordered Underwood to take anger management class because of her attitude and behavior on the set.

Osbourne told Megyn Kelly on her SiriusXM show, "Sheryl had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them."

"And so they called me and I said, 'you cannot get rid of Sheryl. There is no way. She can't take that. You just can't do it.' So they sent her to anger management."

