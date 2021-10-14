Everybody was shocked to know that Britney Spears' dad spied on her without her knowing.

But it has recently been reported that Jamie Spears did so much more than just that.

According to In Touch Weekly, since the mom-of-two was allegedly placed on 24/7 surveillance, there were times when her father purposely recorded her intimate moments with now-fiancé Sam Asghari.

It was reported that during this time, the Spears patriarch could've stopped spying on his daughter because he knew that she was home with her beau, but Jamie reportedly refused.

What's even more disturbing is that Jamie has reportedly accessed Britney's mobile phone and her other gadgets.

An insider revealed that the "Toxic" singer knew that Jamie was always spying on her, but she reportedly couldn't do anything because he was the person in charge of her conservatorship.

"She knew she was being spied on and was terrified. She felt like a prisoner under his control and now she'd like to see him get a taste of his own medicine."

Jamie Spears Disturbingly Spies on Britney Spears

News of the former conservator spying on Britney Spears was first reported in the New York Times.

According to employees of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group Jamie and Robin Greenhill, they had an iPad and iPod logged into the "Baby One More Time" singer's iCloud, which means they could read all of her messages, could see her browser history, pictures and videos were also recorded.

It was so intense that they reportedly captured audio clips from her bedroom and even private conversation with her kids.

It's unclear how Jamie could hack into his daughter's iCloud, but there are speculations that he might've gotten it because he was part of Britney Spears' conservatorship.

The singer's lawyer Mathew Rosengart immediately filed a supplemental motion to remove and suspend Jamie from the conservatorship during the news broke.

Did Britney Spears Really Go Through All This?

In the New York Times news, it wasn't mentioned that Jamie Spears ever spied on his daughter during his intimate moments with Sam Asghari.

So it's best to take In Touch Weekly's report with a grain of salt.

And if this was proven to be accurate, Rosengart said this could be punishable by law.

He said in a statement, "Placing a listening device in Britney's bedroom would be particularly horrifying, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable line."

