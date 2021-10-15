The Harder They Fall, a new American Western produced by rap artist Jay-Z about revenge, crime bosses, and outlaws, had its Los Angeles premiere yesterday, and all the stars were dressed to impress. Though the looks were all fabulous - and all over the board in terms of style - we've rounded up our eight favorite looks of the night.

Regina King

Actress Regina King, who plays the role of Trudy Smith in the film, looked bold in a short, black sequined number with bell sleeves and matching sky-high stillettos. Her high neckline was balanced by a small chest cutout.

Kelly Rowland

While Jay-Z's incomparable wife Beyonce did not attend the red carpet, former Destiny's Child member and longtime friend Kelly Rowland was there to show her support. Rowland wore a long slit-leg gown of red feathers, accentuated with black gloves, a black belt, and black stillettos.

Bonus: Check out the adorable greeting she got from Jay-Z!

TWITTER

Serge Ibaka

NBA star Serge Ibaka also attended the premiere, dressed in a simple gray pinstripe suit with a tank top and matching hat. The tasteful, stylish 'fit was accentuated perfectly by a gold chain and a colorful band around the hat.

Kehlani

Everybody was talking about singer Kehlani's baggy-casual look. She wore a pair of oversized white pants (underneath of which you can barely make out a red platform shoe) with a stylized white sweater vest. She kept her brown leather jacket pulled aside to expose the intricate tattoos on her shoulders. Her messy updo also toed the line between casual and classy as well as her outfit, and the dangling earrings really dressed the look up.

Taraji P. Henson

Actress Taraji P. Henson also attended the premiere, getting into the cowboy spirit with a big black hat that dropped low over her eyes. She kept the rest of the outfit black as well, with a gorgeous lace top and a simple power suit, choosing to let the accessories do the talking. Her silver-accented platform booties were the star of the show, accentuated nicely by the silver clutch and her myriad of necklaces.

Teyana Taylor

Singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor also went with a more casual look for this premiere, but still kept it fun: She sported simple black slacks, rolled to the ankle to show off her zebra-print hi-top Converse. Her big bold glasses complemented the shoes nicely with their black-and-white stripe pattern, and the bright yellow bomber jacket was undoubtedly the focal point of the outfit.

Baz Luhrmann

Director Baz Lehrmann was a surprise addition to this list, showing up to the premiere and absolutely rocking it in all black, with cool leather boots and one of the best-fitting leather jackets I've ever seen - but the statement belt buckle and chain is what really sent this look over the top.

Karrueche Tran

The best look of the night by far, however, was actress Karrueche Tran's incredibly stylish two-piece skirt and suit combo - which was apparently made entirely of a deconstructed suit jacket. The fabulous miniskirt she's wearing is actually being held together by a single button.