Queen Elizabeth II has been making headlines recently after being seen with a walking stick.

The 95-year-old is sparking health concerns because of it, and now, it seems like doctors have also suggested she make some changes in her health to ensure she's in tip-top shape.

Especially since her upcoming Jubilee celebration is happening next summer.

Queen Elizabeth II Warned To Let THIS Go

While the monarch is in good physical health, she is currently missing her favorite beverage as a precaution.

Royal fans have seen Queen Elizabeth II sharing her favorite tipple with James Bond.

But Vanity Fair found that the Queen's royal advisors have advised her to skip her evening martini to be in top shape for her busy autumn schedule and ahead of her June 2022 celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee.

An unnamed friend told the outlet, "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini."

They added, "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."

The head of the monarchy has a busy next few month ahead of her, an event that she will be attending with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William.

She will also be giving a reception at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Global Investment Summit.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

For those unversed, next year will be Queen Elizabeth II's grand Platinum Jubilee, and it is slated to become the biggest celebration ever.

The event will make the Queen 70 years of being the head of the monarchy after ascending to the throne on Feb. 1952 when she was only 25 years old.

June 2 to 5 will be a very long bank holiday celebration in the UK and is estimated to cost $20 million for several events.

Is Queen Elizabeth II OK?

On Tuesday, Her Majesty was picturing using a rare walking stick as she attended a service to mark the centenary of UK armed forces.

But it seems like there's nothing to worry about because a royal source told CNN she was using the stick for her comfort.

This will mark the second time she was pictured with a walking aid because the first one was in 2003 after surgery to remove her torn cartilage.

