Prince William has recently been called out for his "supreme entitlement" after his comments about the space race.

In an interview with the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge promoted his Earthshot Prize, saying, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

Unfortunately, his comments attracted a lot of criticism, that a lot of critics and broadcasters called him out for being entitled.

Angela Epstein told Jeremy Vine in a chat, "I think there's a difficulty in Prince William doing this because he comes from a position of supreme entitlement."

The broadcaster commented that she knows how much the future King does many good things, and even claiming he's a big fan of the Cambridges.

However, she later questioned, "Why does your wife need to wear a $4,000 dress for a premiere?"

"She's beautiful, she's elegant, she could shop where I and Storm go and look just as good."

The 39-year-old faced backlash because of his wife's Jenny Packham dazzling gold full-length gown, which she wore at London's "No Time to Die" premiere.

Kate Middleton left jaws dropping as soon as she stepped on the premiere's red carpet, and all eyes were on her, regardless of the star-studded cast.

Kate Middleton' Out of Touch'?

But this wasn't the first time the Cambridges have been questioned for their hypocrisy.

Kate Middleton has been branded as an out-of-touch royal because, during the lockdown, she confessed that parenting during the pandemic was "exhausting."

Social media immediately attacked the Duchess of Sussex, stating that the British royal family had a lot of people working for them.

A CEO of an anti-monarchist group called out her complaint as an "out of touch patronizing nonsense."

Meanwhile, other Twitter users said she had no right to complain, considering she lived in a big home and that Kate had "no clue" of what she was talking about.

Not Just Kate

But it wasn't also just Kate Middleton and Prince William who critics slammed.

Their in-law, Meghan Markle, was also a "completely out of touch" person after wearing couture outfits during her recent New York City Tour and even read to an underprivileged school in Harlem, New York.

She wore a cashmere coat that cost $5,000 and trousers priced at $2,000 during the event.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, "Turning up at an underprivileged school in Harlem in a couture coat that costs more than the combined incomes of most of those parents at the school - it doesn't make any sense."

