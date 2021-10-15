The search for Brian Laundrie intensified as the authorities shocked the public with their recent moves.

As the responders resumed their operations at the Carlton Reserve, it had been reported that the FBI and the local Port police department requested for a cadaver dog due to fears that the fugitive is already dead. The animal would reportedly help them find Laundrie's remains if ever he already died in the area.

The public had also been alarmed after new development happened when law enforcement vehicles started on Venice for the first time.

Following these updates, the public learned more creepy things about the ongoing search.

Brian Laundrie Search: Is Fugitive Dangerous Enough For Authorities To Do THESE Things?

This week, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported that the Pasco County Sheriff's Office added a K-9 unit in the search for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve.

A team of officers armed with rifles have entered the Carlton Reserve on foot (Myakkahatchee side). Police tell @WFLAAllyson this is for "training and searching."



Sounds like it's a training exercise, but also keeping a lookout for Brian Laundrie. @WFLApic.twitter.com/AufUkACKiP — J.B. Biunno (@WFLAJB) October 15, 2021

The dog arrived at the campground alongside several law enforcement. But aside from the K-9 unit, internet users are now alarmed after armed officers enter the reserve.

Josh Benson of WLFA shared a clip on his Twitter account showing a group of armed forces enter the Carlton Reserve. The police reportedly told another WFLA anchor that their arrival was only for "training and searching."

"Sounds like it's a training exercise, but also keeping a lookout for Brian Laundrie," the caption says.

However, internet users found it unusual as no one should train in an area where a manhunt is ongoing.

One said, "From someone that used to do search and rescue (SAR), there are times when this can look like a normal training scenario. There's a checklist of things that have to be done for licensing/ certification. They just don't normally have camera crews standing around."

"I don't think the right place for a training excerise is in an active manhunt spot. I don't think they're telling whole truth..." another wrote.

Meanwhile, some users assumed that the authorities probably learned Laundrie is currently armed and acting dangerously. Sending people with rifles probably means the authorities expect worse as they continue to search for a federal fugitive.

Others also accused the FBI and police of hiding the truth as the authorities would not send "prepared" personnel in the area if they did not assume Laundrie to be armed.

This story is still developing. More updates are expected to be released soon after the responders give the exact reason behind the arrival of armed forces.

