The internet named the events that possibly happened to Brian Laundrie, and most of them now assume he is dead.

Days after Gabby Petito's cause of death was revealed, the authorities resumed their search at the Carlton Reserve. The 25,000-acre land has been the center of the investigation since the fugitive was first reported missing.

The recent operation saw activity at one of the entrances of the place on Thursday.

According to WFLA's Allyson Henning, law enforcement vehicles on the Venice entrance were spotted for the first time. This indicated the new search on the other part of the reserve.

However, as the search operation took longer than expected, people began to imagine potential events that might happen to Laundrie - one of which was about the fugitive being dead already.

Brian Laundrie Is Dead: Internet Assumes Fugitive Died At Carlton Reserve

On Twitter, internet users shared their thoughts about the possibility of Laundrie being dead. One started a thread where people shared their thoughts and speculations on Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's case.



"The only thing that makes sense now is that #brianlaundrie is dead. That's the void you are seeing. He offed himself somewhere. Only reason Gabby was found was by chance and because of that van. #brianlaundrie left on foot apparently," a user penned.

While the user said they think Laundrie is already dead, some suggested he might still be alive unless he committed suicide.

Internet users who are familiar with Florida said that the place is not a hard area to survive. I75 is reportedly full of ghost towns where Laundrie could get his "gears" easily.

"I think he's alive! Since many people are still wearing masks, it's easy for him to go into stores undetected to buy food & drinks. I'm sure he's using some of the money he stole from Gabby's acct's to live off of for a little while. He had 2 wks to plan his escape & buy supplies," another wrote.

None of the speculations have been proven true yet. However, even the authorities added the possibility of Brian Laundrie already dead on their report.

For what it's worth, Pasco County Sheriff's Office told News 4 that the FBI and the local Port police department requested a cadaver dog to the reserve. The type of dog can be used to find dead bodies, and it is finally demanded to join the search.

This is a developing story, and the speculations should be taken with a grain of salt until the authorities reveal a new update.

