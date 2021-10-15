Queen Elizabeth II received a warning from her doctors to ensure the good quality of her health.

Before potential health woes happened, Queen Elizabeth's doctors reportedly gave her a warning and advice to maintain her good physical health. As she began to rely on a walking stick, her physicians reportedly told her to cut herself from consuming alcohol - including her favorite martini.

Vanity Fair's sources first revealed the news, saying that the monarch had been told to remove her evening drink from her routine. The advice came as she prepared to celebrate one of the best phases of her reign - her Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini. It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures," the source said.

A second source said that Queen Elizabeth's doctors advised her to give up alcoholic drinks to ensure she is as fit and healthy as possible.

What Alcoholic Drinks Queen Elizabeth Takes

News outlets confirmed that the Queen usually gets her drink in the evening. The palace sources disclosed that she often takes a dry martini, also Prince Charles' favorite.

Her late cousin, Margaret Rhodes, also divulged how Her Majesty consumes a glass of sweet wine or champagne before going to bed.

Meanwhile, chef Darren McGrady, who served her from 1982 to 1993, said the Queen ate four small meals a day, including her afternoon tea and cake. He added how Queen Elizabeth II rarely drank at lunch and enjoyed a small glass of German wine with dinner instead.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Truly Dead? Sleuths Wild Speculations About Fugitive Emerge As Search Continues

Queen Elizabeth also approved the tastes of Dubonnet & gin, which was Queen Mother's favorites. In fact, Buckingham Palace released its own brand of gin last year. The vines at Windsor Great Park are where the staff produce sparkling wines.

In a short talk with the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in 2019, Queen Elizabeth II said she heard how good a German wine is and began consuming them occasionally.

The new doctors' order came after the public spotted the Queen using a walking aid for the first time since 2003 following her knee surgery. Palace sources assumed that the walking stick would already be part of the Queen's everyday life.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's Health Starts Deteriorating, Walking Stick MAJOR Sign Of Declining Status According To Expert