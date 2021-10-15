A leaked 911 call revealed the horrific experience of a stuntman on "America's Got Talent: Extreme."

Ahead of the show proper, contestants of "AGT: Extreme" underwent rehearsals on Thursday evening. However, one of the competitors suffered from dreaded injuries while performing his act.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that the contestant, Jonathan Goodwin, was suspended 70 feet while in a straightjacket. Two cars were also suspended next two him while swinging back and forth. The plan was to free himself from the suspender before falling onto a mattress below him. However, the two cars crashed together and smashed him before he fell.

The collision caused a massive explosion on set.

A 911 call from the set has recorded the tragic accident. As published by The Sun, a woman described Goodwin's situation as "agonal and posturing." The terms are being used for patients who are near death.

The caller then told the dispatch they needed a helicopter STAT and rescue.

What was worse is that the contestant missed the mattress he was supposed to land on, hitting his head on the ground and sustaining neurological injury.

CPR was not performed at the time of the call since Goodwin still had his pulse. He also remained responsive when he was airlifted. The Henry County Sheriff's Department in Georgia confirmed the development.

"AGT: Extreme" Releases Statement Following Daredevil's Stunt

After the accident happened, an AGT spokeswoman detailed to Deadline what occurred during the terrifying accident.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is continuing to receive medical care," the spokesperson said.

The show also sent their prayers to Goodwin and his family. No new update has been released as of the moment. The accident halted the filming of the episode, and it remains unknown whether it will resume immediately in the next few days.

Goodwin's accident came after he hyped his followers about his new stunt. He had been practicing his act in Atlanta and showed several cranes and cars in a picture.

"AGT: Extreme" and Goodwin's family have not released additional information yet.

