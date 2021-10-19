Tensions are reportedly growing between Mark Harmon and his wife, Pam Dawber, all because of "NCIS"? The couple is said to have reached a rough patch because of the hit-action drama.

Star magazine reported that Harmon and Dawber do not see eye to eye when it comes to the future of their careers.

Harmon has played the beloved character Special Agent Leeroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS" for 18 years, and it was already announced that he was leaving the show for good.

But the news of his exit reportedly didn't sit right with his wife, who also starred as a guest character on "NCIS."

While Harmon can't wait to get out, Star revealed that Dawber feels like she's just getting started to be on the show.

"Producers want Pam full-or part-time, and she'd love to do it," the outlet's source revealed.

"Mark is adamant that this season be his last."

The outlet also reported that the 70-year-old award-winning actor has other plans other than in front of the camera.

"He wants his golden years tucked away at his Santa Monica ranch and suspects the executive producers are using Dawber to get him to stick around."

The outlet further said that the only way to resolve the entire thing is if one of them backs down because both are said to be so stubborn.

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber Clashing Over Careers?

It may be true that Mark Harmon is leaving "NCIS," but it is said that he's not saying goodbye to the show forever.

In fact, the news was announced by executive producer Steve Binder, who assured the fans that it wouldn't be the last they would see of Harmon.

"Regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years ... never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."



So does this mean Pam Dawber has anything to do with Mark Harmon's "NCIS" exit?

Gossip Cop debunked the claim saying that there are no tensions in their marriage, nor their careers are clashing.

Several tabloids have written questionable stories about Mark Harmon in the past, and this one featuring Pam Dawber is not surprising.

