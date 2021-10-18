Does Scott Disick feel regretful for never popping out the question to Kourtney Kardashian?

Only months after sparking dating rumors for the first time, Kardashian and Travis Barker finally announced they were engaged.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared photos of them during the proposal at Rosewood Miramar hotel in California.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, cheered them by uploading a video of the couple kissing each other alongside the caption "KRAVIS FOREVER." Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were reportedly present at the event.

After the news emerged, internet users started posting memes and shared what Kardashian's ex, Disick, surely felt after learning the information.

One said, "I always thought Kourtney Kardashian was anti marriage. Whole time she was just anti marrying Scott Disick. Yikes!"

"Scott disick is a cautionary tale of the classic fuck around on the girl who will do anything for you then regret it for the rest of your life when she doesn't want you back," another added.



Meanwhile, Tana Mongeau jokingly assumed that Disick probably punched in the air following his ex's engagement.

Scott Disick Struggling With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Relationship

The new comments came months after sources revealed that Disick struggled and had been jealous of his ex's new life. He reportedly expected Kardashian to never get serious as she was into flings.

However, things became different with Barker.

"Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly. His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott," an insider claimed. "Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Absolved? Here's What Will Happen If Authorities Fail To Find Gabby Petito's Fiance

The same source (via Glamour) disclosed how Disick had many regrets after his relationship with Kardashian ended. Instead of keeping her, he reportedly lost her and messed the whole thing they shared.

There were also some points in his life where he hoped they would end up back together.

Disick's bitterness can be proven by the embarrassing move he made last month. For what it's worth, he infamously criticized his ex through a DM to Kardashian's other ex, Younes Bendjima.

Bendjima then shared the screenshot of the DM with the text, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Disick sent him a photo of Kardashian and Barker making out on a boat in Italy. The recipient just shrugged him off, telling him it does not matter what she does as long as she's happy.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp's Appearance At Rome Film Festival' Hair Raising'; Actor Trends As Overwhelming Support Bombards Internet