"The Talk" ratings are reportedly improving, and that's all thanks to the new host - Natalie Morales.

This is the first time in the past few months since the ratings have had a major improvement with the exit of its former hosts, Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Elaine Welteroth.

Though there have been new hosts joining "The Talk" like Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, it is said that Natalie Morales made the show's ratings drastically improve.

On the week of Oct. 11, which was the 49-year-old's premiere week, viewers were up to 1.45 million - it is considered their highest number in weeks, according to Soap Opera Network.

A week before that, about 1.39 million people watched "The Talk." But before that week, there was a bit of increase with 1.42 ratings were even lower with only about 1.39 million.

On the season premiere on Sept. 13, which was also Gbaja-Biamila's debut, it only garnered about 1.33 million viewers.

Fire Sheryl Underwood?

While fans are thanking Natalie Morales for improving ratings, others call out the bosses to have long-time host Sheryl Underwood fired.

On the show's official Facebook page, viewers commented, "Sheryl is going to get jealous because everybody likes Natalie more and try to concoct a 'plan' to get rid of her as well."

Another wrote, "Now they just need to replace Sheryl and the show can be a hit!"

A third person commented of Underwood, "She is totally out place, and she knows it. I think is time for her to concentrate on being a comedian, and not a talk show host."

Sheryl Underwood 'Blindsided' By Natalie Morales Joining

As previously reported, The Sun revealed that Sheryl Underwood was left blindsided when Natalie Morales joined "The Talk."

According to their source, Underwood reportedly felt that the bosses should've consulted her first before letting her join and "kept in the loop" because she's been with the show long enough.

They went on to say that there's a lot of word surrounding the former NBC broadcaster joining "The Talk" and even had so much air time when she was about to join that Underwood reportedly felt jealous as she's not "getting the eyeballs that she wants."

The source explained, "Sheryl feels she isn't getting credit for being the glue that holds the show together."

