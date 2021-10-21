Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year due to "irreconcilable differences," however, she's reportedly calling off their separation because of money; how true is this?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, the "SKKN Beauty" founder has fully decided that she won't be divorcing her estranged husband, who recently legally changed his name to "Ye."

An insider said Kardashian is "feeling pretty lost without him." However, the reality star has deeper intentions why she decided to get back with him.

The report suggests that the mom of four's decision may be influenced by her finances as she could lose millions of dollars if they proceed through their divorce.

In addition, West plays a significant role in Kardashian's success in her business ventures, so letting him go is a big loss for her and could seriously tarnish her brand.

"He plays a big role in the success of her brand, and she wouldn't want to give that up," the source added.

Furthermore, Kardashian reportedly wants to avoid expensive legal fees that come with divorce. An insider claims that she might have to spend more money in their settlement if he demands a cut of her company's earnings.

"It's cheaper to stay married to Kanye." the source noted.

Kim Kardashian Calling Off Divorce Issue Debunked

Suggest debunked the claims after the report was published, saying Kardashian and West's divorce is still moving forward based on recent updates.

Per TMZ, the couple's separation is way further than the public thought as their most valuable asset has already been signed and sent to the "SKIMS" CEO for $20 million.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Kardashian is now the sole owner of their Hidden Hills estate. She also earned an additional $3 million for all the contents of the home, meaning the report mentioned above is entirely false as the reality star has a lot of money now, with or without Kanye West.

The recent news proves that despite their reconciliation rumors, the estranged couple's divorce is still ongoing.

Kardashian and West got married in May 2014. They share four children named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star filed for divorce earlier this year.

