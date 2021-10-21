Madie Nicpon, Tufts University's lacrosse team member, has died in an accident. She was only 20.

With her desire to help a cause by joining a charity contest, Nicpon passed away on Saturday after facing a tragic accident. Multiple news outlets confirmed that the Tufts women's lacrosse team member catastrophically died when she participated in an event on Saturday.

Per People, the event was held at a private rental and off-campus property in Somerville. At that time, the houses' residents organized a fundraising event for a charity.

Meanwhile, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News detailed that the fundraiser event was a hotdog eating contest for the "Play for Pink" event for breast cancer awareness.

According to ABC station WCVB, Nicpon participated in the event but ended up choking herself. The responders available on-site performed procedures before rushing her to a hospital.

"After first responders performed life-saving procedures on site, Madie was transported to Mt. Auburn Hospital and subsequently transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she passed away on Sunday afternoon," the university's official said.

People Mourn Over Madie Nicpon's Death

Following the tragic news, Tufts and Nicpon's friends paid heartfelt tributes to the late Lacrosse player.

The university's Instagram account uploaded a photo of the student alongside a lengthy caption to honor her short-lived but meaningful life.

Nicpon, who they called "Scooter," reportedly left a lasting impression as she spent her days inspiring other people and helping her team. They also referred to her as the connector on the university who became a huge part of everyone's life.

"She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did - a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship," the statement went on.

Theresa Osbourne launched a GoFundMe page to assist Nicpon's family in her funeral and medical expenses. As of the writing, it already collected $162,695 out of its $175,000 goal.

Their the page's comment section, people sent their condolences to the family and paid tribute to the young athlete.

One said, "From the family of a Jumbo athlete, we send our love and support to the Nicpon family and friends during these devastatingly tragic times. You are in our thoughts, with love the Mersons."

"Our deepest condolences to Dr.Nicpon, family and friends of Madie. You are all in our thoughts and prayers," another wrote.

