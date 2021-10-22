Kanye West reportedly made a revenge plot against Kim Kardashian, and part of it was exposing humiliating information about her and her family.

Before Kardashian and West filed for divorce, the rapper was said to be not giving up on them. He even collected sensitive information about Kardashian and her family to blackmail her and make her stay with him.

According to National Enquirer, the "Jesus is King" hitmaker had all the aces that could show what "was real and what was faked on [Keeping Up With the Kardashians]." The leaks were also composed of sensitive information about the family's relationships with Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, and Tristan Thompson.

On top of these, there was reportedly a secret divorce diary where he put all his plans down.

Where Is Kanye West's Exposés?

One thing that dismisses the news outlet's claims is that West has not released any of the revelations - if he has.

It has already been eight months since Kardashian filed for divorce, but the rapper just approved what happened to their relationship.

In addition, the former couple has been remarkably on good terms. In fact, even after filing for divorce, they usually hang out together. Kardashian even joined him on stage in one of his "Donda" events.



Their divorce has been smooth-flowing these days. Most recently, the Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday revealed that the estranged couple's $60 million Hidden Hills Estate would be given to Kim alone. West, for his part, did not do anything to show his disapproval if ever the news brought him discontentment.

Not The First Fake Warning To Kim Kardashian

It was not the first time Kardashian ever received a warning like that.

Earlier this month, OK! Magazine claimed that a second sex tape with her ex-boyfriend might be released soon. Wack 100 warned her that he got the scandal containing "more graphic" scenes than the original 2007 video. The same report suggested that Ray J's manager plans to forward it to either Ray J's estranged wife or West.

However, Kardashian's attorney Marty Singer dismissed the potential existence of the tape.

"The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false," Singer told Page Six. "It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

