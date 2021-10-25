Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood's most recognizable actresses for her beauty and impeccable style. The "Salt" star is known to turn heads during red carpet events; however, her recent appearance made rounds online because of her bad hairstyle.

Recently, Jolie hit the red carpet at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, "The Eternals," at this year's Rome Film Festival.

The actress was joined by two of her six children, Shiloh and Zahara. Jolie nailed her glimmering silver mesh gown by Atelier Versace, but her hairstyle seemingly did not coordinate with her overall look.

I love Angie but whoever did her hair extensions for tonight’s Rome film festival needs chopping! 🤦🏻‍♂️ #eternals ⁦@TheEternals⁩ #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/qaqAYJPU63 — Dr Dan Dhunna (@DrDanDhunna) October 24, 2021

The actress' hairstylist was grilled on Twitter for her uneven hair extensions. Several photos went viral online showing the star's straight long dark hair, but the mistake was very easy to spot. (check out the picture above)

"Really! I don't know who does her hair but she should fire him... #angelinajolie #eternals," one fan wrote.

"whoever did angelina's hair extensions must be a friend of jennifer's," another fan wrote, referencing Jennifer Aniston.

"how do you let angelina jolie walk a red carpet with her hair extensions looking like this, somebody getting fired," one tweeted.

Angelina Jolie In 'The Eternals'

According to USA Today, "The Eternals" is the most recent superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Academy Award-winner Chloe Zhao.

The movie reportedly covers more than 7,000 years of history, introducing new live-action characters like Sersi, played by Emma Chan, Ikaris played by Richard Madden, Kingo, and Kumail Nanjiani, Sprite played by Lia McHugh and many more. (watch the trailer below)

Per Entertainment Weekly, Angelina Jolie plays the role of Thena, an acrobatic superhero who's a part of the group's elite warriors. Thena uses her power of manifestation to get weapons instantly.

The actress reportedly took ballet training to portray graceful moves and trained herself with various weapon techniques.

Production mostly used CGI for its weapons for the cast's safety, which is "weird" for Jolie.

"It is one of the weirdest things to train for because you're throwing things, grabbing things, breaking things in half, You feel a little nuts." she said. (via the outlet mentioned above)

"The Eternals" will hit theaters on November 5.

