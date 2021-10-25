Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were once Hollywood's hottest couples as fans gush over their sweetness in red carpet events and whenever they're in public. However, the couple got divorced, and it was reportedly a messy one since the singer won't let her ex-husband marry someone again; is this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay," actor is currently in a relationship with Gabriella Brooks, and he reportedly wanted to take things to another level as he's planning to propose soon.

However, the "We Can't Stop" hitmaker can't accept it. An insider said although Cyrus was the one who filed for divorce to "shatter Liam's heart," she hasn't moved on from their breakup.

"Miley is jealous of anyone getting close to Liam," a source close to Cyrus revealed.

In addition, even if the "Hannah Montana" star wanted to patch things up with Hemsworth, the insider noted that she "doesn't have a remote chance of getting him back."

Since their split, Cyrus has been broken and cannot accept their breakup. The report clarified that she tried going out with several people, but she hasn't been as successful as her ex-husband.

Furthermore, the insider concluded their statement by saying Cyrus is seeing the "consequences of her brash actions." she said.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Issue Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out several pieces of information that slams the issue.

The outlet noted that no big media outlets, as well as rumors, have been circulating about Hemsworth and Brooks getting married or engaged.

The couple just recently publicized their relationship, meaning an engagement is too soon.

In addition, the narrative for Miley Cyrus can't get over her ex is unlikely because the former couple previously confirmed that they're still on good terms despite their divorce.

In a previous interview, Cyrus mentioned that she started dating Hemsworth when she was 16, and she clarified that even though they're not together, she will always love him no matter what.

"I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will." (via Elle)

The ex-couple started publicly dating in 2010 when they made their red carpet debut at Oscar's event. Two years later, they got engaged.

However, their first engagement didn't last as the pair broke up in 2013. Three years later, they got reunited and got married in 2018.

