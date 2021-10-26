Brooklyn Nine-Nine may have just ended, but those who had a special place in their heart for Doug Judy don't need to be too disappointed: The Pontiac Bandit himself, Craig Robinson, is now getting his own show on Peacock, teaming up with B99 creator Dan Goor and executive poducer Luke Del Tredici (who is also stepping into a showrunner role this time around).

According to a statement from NBC, the new series, called Killing It, is "a comedy about class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes."

That one man is Craig, our hero, who, over the course of the ten 30 minute episodes that comprise the first season, is introduced to the weird world of hunting snakes by a down-on-her-luck Uber driver named Jillian, played by Claudia O'Doherty (Trainwreck, Long Shot).

Of course, snake hunting doesn't come without obstacles (we all know that pipe dream about the snake hunter who has it all is unattainable, try as we might.) Craig has to deal with a serious snake hunting rival in Brock (Scott MacArthur of The Mick), and his children Corby (Wyatt Walter, Sons of Thunder) and Vanessa (Jet Miller, Young Dylan) just don't understand his new passion.

All of this is, of course, on top of an uneasy parenting situation with his ex wife Camille (Stephanie Nogueras, Switched At Birth), and dealing with his wild younger brother Isiah (Rell Battle, Black-ish), who often gets himself into trouble.

Production on the series is already underway in Los Angeles and New Orleans, with director Mo Marable - known for her work on shows like Woke and Brockmire - directing the first three episodes.

What exactly the perils and pitfalls of snake hunting are - or what they have to do with the American dream - we can't yet be sure, but we'll find out when Killing It lands on Peacock.