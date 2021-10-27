Chris Evans and Selena Gomez are making headlines yet again after fans point out that the "Captain America" star drops a big hint on their romance in his recent social media post.

According to E! Online, eagle-eyed fans continue to look for evidence that the rumored couple is indeed dating.

One user named @girlgangz773 recently took to TikTok to share Chris Evans' Instagram story. (watch the video below)

The short clip shows the "Avengers" actor showing off his musical skills by playing the piano. The video seemed normal at first until the fan pointed out her observation.

In the lower-left part of the clip, a reflection of what looks like a woman with brunette hair can be seen. The user immediately assumed it was Selena Gomez.

After the video went viral, many fans took to the comment section to express their excitement regarding the rumored couple's relationship.

"Wowww I want them to be together," one fan wrote.

"Wait can this be true please," one fan wished.

Despite the outpouring support for the two, other users are not convinced about the recent video saying it's a piano lid.

"It's 110% the lid that covers the keys. It's a black gloss lid, you can see the wood end of it and it's showing a slight reflection," one fan pointed out.

"Its called the piano lid. You know the thing that covers the keyboard." one wrote.

Some users also mentioned that Gomez recently cut her hair, and the reflection shows longer locks.

At the time of this writing, Chris Evans and Selena Gomez have not publicly addressed the recent claims.

Chris Evans, Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

The rumored couple went viral on Twitter after fans claimed that the two were dating earlier this month.

Gomez also dropped a significant hint a few months before their names made rounds online.

The singer/actress appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, where she spilled her true feelings for the actor.

When asked about her biggest crush in Hollywood, the "Come and Get It" hitmaker's answer is none other than Evans.

"I kinda have a crush on Chris Evans, isn't he cute? He's very cute." Gomez said. (watch the video above)

