Tim McGraw sparked concerns about his mental health after the country crooner forgot lyrics while performing live on stage.

What was supposed to be a fantastic night for McGraw and his fans during his Reno, Nevada tour turned into chaos when the singer forgot the lyrics of his 1997 song, "Just To See You Smile."

A video captured his fans booing before the singer confronted the crowd, asking them why they were doing that.

The event caused National Enquirer to report that people now fear his mental health as he seemingly showed early signs of dementia or another neurodegenerative disease.

Is Tim McGraw Facing Health Woes?

The news outlet failed to mention the events that happened afterward, all of which explained the reason why McGraw forgot the lyrics in the first place.

According to the country singer, he only forgot the lyrics of the song due to exhaustion.

"I don't know how many of y'all know this, but we're shooting a film, [Yellowstone prequel] 1883... Last week, we shot for 48 hours straight for two days," he said. "And we showed up to do a show for you guys tonight because we love you."



To help him through the remaining songs, he asked the fans to sing along to keep the mood in the air. He also told them to think he is already old and shooting a movie, and performing while he is exhausted may cause that kind of instance.

In addition, forgetting the lyrics is very common for singers, especially those who release music regularly. Whenever that happens, it does not exactly mean they are in poor health.

McGraw was also fit enough to confront the hecklers before going back on stage and continuing the show.

The singer currently works with Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliot, and Faith Hill in the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."

Internet Slams McGraw

Despite having an excuse, people could not help but call him out for not giving his best when fans paid whopping amounts to secure their tickets.

One said, "Forgetting lyrics is perhaps understandable, but his excuse shows that he neglected his commitment to the concert.

Those who paid to see that concert deserved a better effort. "

"The problem isn't that he forgot a few words, we all have, but the way he chose to handle it is questionable," another added.

