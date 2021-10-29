Chris Laundrie became a subject of another creepy theory after Brian's death.

A screenshot of a new circulating theory went viral on Twitter after several people shared the photo on the platform. The user who originally penned the statement explained why - and how - Chris found his son's bag immediately.

According to the internet user, Chris probably went to the area immediately to get Laundrie's phone from the bag. The patriarch reportedly needed to do so as the mobile indeed has the fugitive's confession that he killed Gabby Petito.

It also insisted he used the phone to locate the bag, seemingly giving the nod to another claim that Chris went straight to the spot despite having bushes on his way.

"The motive would be that the parents are protecting themselves from civil liability or any accessory charges against them. Also to protect them from the views of the public and from further harassment," the statement continued.

Here’s an interesting theory, explaining how Chris found Brian’s bag so quickly. pic.twitter.com/qeUsaSiubP — SJSU’s (@clamontw) October 25, 2021

Per the user, Chris and Roberta were constantly communicating with Laundrie until his death, which prompted them to join the search. As they knew he was dead, he reportedly ensured he retrieves the only evidence that could give the authorities all answers to their lingering question.

Chris Laundrie Killed Brian

Another theory that explained how Chris was able to go straight to the scene emerged this week.

TikTok user chroniclesofoliviabackup shared a video on the platform questioning how the patriarch found the spot immediately when the authorities spent one month searching the area.

The same user shared the video on Twitter, writing, "THIS IS CRUCIAL. Chris Laundrie took a 90degree turn from Live Long Trail, into dense brush and briers, and walked 75 feet directly to Brians Dry Pack without stopping."

The same user claimed Chris killed Laundrie after he confessed to killing Petito and dumped his body in the area that was recently gone underwater. The scenario explained how they went home without feeling worried about their son, who reportedly left the car when he went for a hike.

Another suggested that the parents hoped no bones would be found but still found partial human remains in the end. They insisted the patriarch had been abusive to his son even before the killing of Petito happened.

