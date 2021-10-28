TikTok influencer Tana Mongeau joined thousands of people who shared their theories on Brian Laundrie's death, and she suggested that the fugitive is not yet dead at all.

In a new video on TikTok, Mongeau claimed that the authorities misidentified the human skeletal remains they found in the Carlton Reserve. The FBI Denver already performed a comparison of dental records and concluded that the remains matched Laundrie's.

"I'm not joking. I genuinely think something was placed there so that people would think the remains were him," she said in the video on Tuesday.

The TikTok star also insisted that news sources confirmed that the remains authorities found did not belong to Laundrie. She then suggested that the Laundrie family's decision not to hold a funeral for the fugitive was doubtful.

In the end, she assumed Laundrie might be in Paris, France, as he enjoys his croissant.

People, however, called her out for spreading misinformation and baseless rumors. Per internet users, Mongeau only includes Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's case on her content to gain more views and likes.

One Twitter user said, "Not tana spreading misinformation about Brian laundrie's remains. Inconclusive results were about the cause of death not the person who was found."

"My sister tells me that the news confirmed that Brian Laundrie isn't dead, so I asked her to send me the link and she sends me a tik tok from Tana Mongeau," another added.

The Latest On Brian Laundrie's Case

Tana Mongeau's video came out, North Port Police's Twitter account said it received several inquiries about its alleged false report of human remains' DNA. The medical examiner quickly dismissed the claims and published a statement to set the records straight.

"The identity of the remains found at the Carlton Reserve on October 20th was confirmed by comparison to known dental records of Brian Laundrie. No DNA analysis has yet been performed on the remains. Samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the examination of the remains by the examiner's office is complete," the statement said.

In a statement to The Independent, Steve Bertolino also confirmed that the body would be cremated before giving it to the Laundries. Thus, they would not hold a funeral for Gabby Petito's fiancé.

Laundrie's autopsy, unfortunately, came back inconclusive. An anthropologist would reportedly continue examining the remains to determine the cause and manner of death.

