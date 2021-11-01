Things have really picked up with Netflix's science fiction series "Three-Body Problem" with the addition of 12 cast members. These cast members include familiar names, including Benedict Wong from "Doctor Strange" and "Raya and the Last Dragon," Jovan Adepo, John Bradley (aka. Samwell Tarly from "Game of Thrones"), Tsai Chin, Liam Cunningham (aka. Davos Seaworth from "Game of Thrones"), Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani.

Announced in September 20201, "Three-Body Problem" is based on the acclaimed Chinese science fiction trilogy by Liu Cixin. "Three-Body Problem" is the name of the first novel and is often used to refer to the whole series. Other books in the trilogy include "The Dark Forest" and "Death's End," with both books also being part of the Netflix's series order. The novel "Three-Body Problem" is notable for being the first novel from Asia to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel, and for being nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Novel. The series centers around humanity's first contact with an alien civilization.

The "Three-Body Problem" Netflix series looks like it will also benefit from an all-star team, with "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss acting as showrunners, co-creators, and executive producers for the series and Alexander Woo acting as a co-creator and executive producer as well. All three are uner a Netflix overall deal. Finally, award-winning director Derek Tsang is set to direct and serve as co-executive producer. No word yet on when fans of the novels should expect to see the show, but stay tuned!

