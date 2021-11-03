Is it possible that "The Wendy Williams Show" would be better off without its host?

The fourteenth season of the famous chat show began last month without Wendy Williams.

However, after Wendy's temporary departure, the show's ratings have skyrocketed.

According to The Wrap, "The Wendy Williams Show" had a 33 percent increase in ratings for the week ending Oct. 24.

Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, Devyn Simone, and Elizabeth Wagmeister were among the four guest hosts for the current season, which premiered on Oct. 18.

The debut received a 0.8 rating, which was much higher than the 0.5 rating for the previous week's reruns.

Wendy Williams, 57, has taken a break from her talk show due to health concerns.

Her absence is scheduled to last until the end of the month, according to sources.

The newest season of "The Wendy Williams Show" was supposed to premiere on Sept. 20, but it was repeatedly postponed due to her health difficulties, including testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized for mental health reasons.

Despite the fact that no more facts were made public, she was unable to engage in promotional activities for the new season.

Wendy's mental health check was a difficult moment for her, according to a source who spoke to Page Six at the time.

"She's a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone. There is a lot on her plate."

Wendy was replaced by several guest hosts, including Leah Remini, Sherri Shepherd, and Whitney Cummings.

"Wendy's shoes are hard to fill, so we wanted to find the appropriate match," executive producer David Perler said in a statement when Leah was revealed as a guest presenter.

"Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way."

Wendy Williams is making improvement, according to the statement, but Graves Disease and her thyroid issue are causing her considerable challenges.

"It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."



'Praying for Wendy'

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams' supporters are praying for her when it was announced that her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and mistress, Sharina Hudson, were engaged.

Many people expressed their support for the daytime host, while others gave their best wishes.

"I'm not a Wendy fan, but this is beyond awful. The fact that he and the baby mom live off Wendy's fortune is insane. I'm genuinely praying for her. No one deserves this sort of suffering and humiliation," one user remarked.

"Wendy isn't strong enough to fight back, which is why he's getting away with all this filth."

