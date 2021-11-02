Sorry, Angelina Jolie - Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is said to have a close relationship with Jennifer Aniston, her father's second ex-wife.

In fact, the kid considers the actress from "Friends" to be her "step-mom."

According to New Idea, the "Maleficent" actress and Brad Pitt's kid look up to Aniston a lot.

Despite the fact that Jennifer and Brad have been separated for more than a decade, Shiloh is said to have chosen to have a tight connection with the blonde beauty since they get along so well.

Despite their broken relationship, Jennifer had a strong attachment with Shiloh.

In fact, the 15-year-old is said to have sought wardrobe guidance from the "Murder Mystery" actress, as well as tips on how to appear on the red carpet.

Aside from that, she seeks Jen's guidance on a regular basis.

"Shiloh and Jennifer have gotten close ever since Jen went back in with Brad," a source stated.

"They've hung out a couple of times, and Jen gives her advice on living in the spotlight and taking on red carpets."

A screenshot of what seems to be Shiloh Jolie-Instagram Pitt's account was shared by New Idea. However, because there isn't a blue check on the account, the social media profile has yet to be confirmed.

As a result, the New Idea report should be taken with a grain of salt.

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, has no need to meet with her because, as previously stated, she was born years after she and Brad separated.

Given their past, it's also unlikely that Angelina Jolie would allow her kid to spend out with the actress from "The Morning Show."

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been making a series of public appearances across the world with her mother and siblings during the premieres of the "Eternals" film.

Her wardrobe choices have also made news.

A True Fashionista: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

For all of the red carpet movie premieres, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had her fashion game on point.

She donned a sleeveless beige piece that had formerly belonged to her mother to the Los Angeles premiere.

Shiloh sported a black velvet gown in Rome, as well as a pair of yellow shoes, which are a defining look of hers.

The adolescent donned a white dress with a black pattern to the London premiere.

