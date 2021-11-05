Kathy Griffin is living her life freely - and sexily - as she celebrated her 61st birthday following her cancer diagnosis.

On Instagram, Griffin beat her cancer cells for a day and celebrated her birthday with a topless dance on her balcony. The video features the comedian showing off her back as she swayed to the music.

"IT'S MY BIRTHDAY, BABY! 61 AND SEXXXXY," she captioned the post.

Kris Jenner, Selma Blair, Carolina Rhea, and Traci Lords all sent her birthday messages on her special day.

The new milestone came months after she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, although she never smoked. In August, her doctors advised her to undergo surgery to remove a part of her left lung to stop the cancer cells from spreading.

At that time, her representative confirmed that the surgery went well. Shortly after regaining her consciousness, she posted an update on her Twitter account and uploaded a photo of a keychain with the words "To thine own self be true" and "Unity, Service, Recovery."

"Wow, I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew. I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction," she said in the caption. "This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time."

Kathy Griffin's Cancer Journey, Life Battle

Before her operation, the comedian revealed she had a mass in her lungs for years. Unfortunately, she found out that the mass grew in size, prompting her to remove them surgically.

At one point, she almost did not make it as she attempted suicide last year.

After sharing her cancer diagnosis, she told ABC News' Nightline that she once tried to take her own life as she struggled with pill addiction. She reportedly suffered from obsessive thoughts that she started making herself realize it would be a good decision to go.

"I got my living revocable trust trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row. I wrote the note, the whole thing," she said. "And I just thought, 'I'll just take a bunch of pills, and I will just go to sleep.'"

Fortunately, her husband Randy Bick helped her get through it, and they remain together as Griffin fights against cancer.

