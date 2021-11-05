Veteran dancer and TV presenter, Lionel Blair, suddenly passed away after 92 years of life and leaves the entertainment industry in shock.

According to the Independent, the 92-year old entertainer had a peaceful death at home surrounded by his loved ones. The article mentioned that his death signified the end to a "decades-long stage and television career."

No official statement about Blair's cause of death was released. However, his representative disclosed that he had died during the early hours of Thursday morning, discovered by his wife. Soon enough, all his children and grandchildren had gathered to bid farewell.

Lionel was known to be a fixture in show business due to the several years he dedicated to performing and hosting on television. His talent for entertaining was firmly rooted in his background in old school variety shows wherein he was taught how to "turn his hand to almost anything."

Lionel Blair's History in Entertainment

Blair had a long history, not just as a presenter and a dancer, but he had also experienced working as an actor, tap dancer, and choreographer, among other things. The previous publication dubbed him as a "prominent figure on British television" during the latter part of the 20th century.

The star was reported to be best known for his role as the captain of the men's team on the game show "Give Us a Clue," and had made multiple appearances on modern television programs such as "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Real Marigold Hotel."

Daily Mail even reported that the entertainment trouper had been a regular guest on "Loose Women," "The One Show," and "This Morning" with his "bouffant hair and nifty patter of feet" complete with his signature "brilliant smile."

Lionel's Life and Career

Lionel had become a household name so early on because he had to work at such a young age after his father and the breadwinner of their family had died when he was just thirteen.

"We had no money, so I had to work. I'd started work as a boy actor and my dad had been thrilled about that, but I became too old for little-boy parts and too young for grown-up parts. I could dance so I got into musicals and started performing with [my sister] Joyce," Blair shared.

The siblings had started gearing up their career in dancing and became a duo after their mother had also passed away and left them to become orphans. It wasn't until his sister had gotten married and started a family that Lionel faced the stages alone as a solo act.

Just heard we have lost Lionel Blair. A funny, kind, generous, compassionate and gifted man. So sad for his family and for our business. A total one off. RIP lovely man xxx pic.twitter.com/ldZrMao2gd — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) November 4, 2021

Now many celebrities are giving out their condolences to Lionel's family on social media. Legendary singer Michael Ball had described the fellow as someone "funny, kind, generous, compassionate and gifted," while Piers Morgan said he was "A wonderful all-round entertainer & lovely man."

RIP Lionel Blair, 92.

A wonderful all-round entertainer & lovely man.

Sad news. pic.twitter.com/45eCOewbCo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2021



May his soul rest in peace.

