Letitia Wright is speaking out after a report claims that she has been speaking out against COVID-19 vaccines on the set of the upcoming sequel of "Black Panther,"

Taking to her Instagram account, the "Black Mirror" star released a statement, along with a bible verse, denying all the claims of The Hollywood Reporter, saying she shared her views about vaccines.

"I honestly assert that this was completely untrue." The actress wrote. (read the complete statement below)

Wright mentioned that she works incredibly hard at her craft and people close to her know it well. In addition, she said her main focus is "always to do work that's impactful and inspiring," and she will continue to focus on her work.

Letitia Wright's Previous Comments About COVID-19 Vaccines

Her statement was released a week after an unnamed source spoke to the outlet, saying she has been spreading her views about the vaccine while on the set of the upcoming Marvel film in Atlanta, Georgia, similar to the controversial anti-vaccine video she shared late last year.

According to NBC News, the actress, who plays the role of Shuri in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, previously amassed criticisms from fans after reportedly sharing a video containing "anti-vaccination propaganda."

As reported by NME, the video is from a YouTube channel called "On The Table," where Tomi Arayomi can be seen discussing the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as noting the dangers and the origins of its components.

Among the people who called her out was "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Don Cheadle, who labeled the post as "hot garbage." He also said he would never "defend anybody" posting the same content.

Wright later clarified her views, saying it was not her intention to hurt anyone. She added, "my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and that we are putting in our bodies."

"if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself... you get cancelled." she tweeted.

The Hollywood Reporter's article has renewed its criticism of Wright. However, fans are still bringing up the irony of the situation as her role in "Black Panther" is a respected scientist.

At the time of this writing, Marvel Studios has not yet issued a statement regarding the matter.

